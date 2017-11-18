Eddie Van Halen, Paul Stanley and More React to the Death of AC/DC's Malcolm Young

The music industry is mourning the loss of Malcolm Young.

The AC/DC guitarist and co-founder died on Saturday, the band announced on Facebook, with Young's brother, Angus, writing that it was "hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life."

"The bond we had was unique and very special," Angus explained. "He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done."

Stars and music legends took to social media to share their condolences and pay tribute to the rock icon.