Eddie Van Halen, Paul Stanley and More React to the Death of AC/DC's Malcolm Young
The music industry is mourning the loss of Malcolm Young.
The AC/DC guitarist and co-founder died on Saturday, the band announced on Facebook, with Young's brother, Angus, writing that it was "hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life."
"The bond we had was unique and very special," Angus explained. "He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done."
Stars and music legends took to social media to share their condolences and pay tribute to the rock icon.
"It is a sad day in rock and roll. Malcolm Young was my friend and the heart and soul of AC/DC," Eddie Van Halen wrote on Twitter. "I had some of the best times of my life with him on our 1984 European tour. He will be missed and my deepest condolences to his family, bandmates and friends"
"The driving engine of AC/DC has died. A tragic end for a sometimes unsung icon," Paul Stanley expressed. "One of the true greats. RIP."
See more reactions below:
