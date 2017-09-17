Elisabeth Moss Says Scientology Hasn't Impacted Her Success in Hollywood

Earlier this month, Moss made a rare statement about Scientology, defending the religion when a fan asked her through an Instagram comment if there are any similarities between the Church of Scientology and Gilead, the name of The Handmaid's Tale's totalitarian government.

"Love this adaptation so much," the comment read. "Question though, does it make you think twice about Scientology? Gilead and Scientology both believe that all outside sources (aka news) are wrong and evil…it's just very interesting."

Moss replied, writing, "That's actually not true at all about Scientology."

"Religious freedom and tolerance and understanding the truth and equal rights for every race, religion and creed are extremely important to me," she continued. "The most important things to me probably. And so Gilead and 'THT' hit me on a very personal level. Thanks for the interesting question!"

Meanwhile, Leah Remini, who's been outspoken in her criticism of the Church of Scientology since she left the religion, claimed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Moss isn't "allowed to talk" to her anymore. However, Remini said she doesn't take it personally.

"I don't hold anything against Elisabeth Moss other than she's continuing to support a group that is abusive and destroying families," Remini said.

Interestingly enough, both women are expected to attend the Emmys on Sunday. Remini is nominated for her docu-series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, while Moss earned a nomination for her role on The Handmaid's Tale.