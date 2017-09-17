Elisabeth Moss Says Scientology Hasn't Impacted Her Success in Hollywood
When it comes to her faith, Elisabeth Moss would rather remain private.
In a new sit-down with Today's Willie Geist, the 35-year-old actress talks about her critically acclaimed television roles over the years, including Peggy Olson on Mad Men, and most recently, Offred on The Handmaid's Tale. Moss was raised in the Church of Scientology, and when asked if she has ever felt a need to explain or defend her faith to her fans, Moss shares that she would rather keep those discussions personal.
"I'm always happy to have a personal conversation with somebody off the record, but in this kind of scenario, no," she says of talking about her faith on-camera.
When Geist comments that it doesn't seem like the controversial religion has affected her success in Hollywood, Moss agrees.
"I feel like I've done OK," she says with a laugh.
"I mean, I honestly don't pay attention to anything except for what people think of my work," she adds.
Earlier this month, Moss made a rare statement about Scientology, defending the religion when a fan asked her through an Instagram comment if there are any similarities between the Church of Scientology and Gilead, the name of The Handmaid's Tale's totalitarian government.
"Love this adaptation so much," the comment read. "Question though, does it make you think twice about Scientology? Gilead and Scientology both believe that all outside sources (aka news) are wrong and evil…it's just very interesting."
Moss replied, writing, "That's actually not true at all about Scientology."
"Religious freedom and tolerance and understanding the truth and equal rights for every race, religion and creed are extremely important to me," she continued. "The most important things to me probably. And so Gilead and 'THT' hit me on a very personal level. Thanks for the interesting question!"
Meanwhile, Leah Remini, who's been outspoken in her criticism of the Church of Scientology since she left the religion, claimed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Moss isn't "allowed to talk" to her anymore. However, Remini said she doesn't take it personally.
"I don't hold anything against Elisabeth Moss other than she's continuing to support a group that is abusive and destroying families," Remini said.
Interestingly enough, both women are expected to attend the Emmys on Sunday. Remini is nominated for her docu-series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, while Moss earned a nomination for her role on The Handmaid's Tale.
Last week, ET spoke to Remini backstage at the Creative Arts Emmys, where she broke down in tears over her emotional win for Outstanding Informational Series for Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.
