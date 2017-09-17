Elisabeth Moss Wins First Emmy for 'Handmaid's Tale' After 8 Nominations
Blessed be the fruit -- Elisabeth Moss has won her first Emmy!
The 35-year-old actress took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role on The Handmaid's Tale on Sunday night.
After eight nominations, Moss was understandably a bit stunned.
"This is crazy!" she shouted, before thanking the Academy, Hulu, MGM, Handmaid's Tale author Margaret Atwood and her fellow nominees, which included Viola Davis, Claire Foy, Keri Russell, Evan Rachel Wood and Robin Wright. "Each and every one of you has inspired me so much. You all deserve to be up here with me."
The actress also thanked her family, including her mother, Linda, who proudly looked on from the audience. "You are brave and strong and smart and you taught me that you can be kind and a f**king badass!" Moss shared to the crowd's applause.
ET caught up with Moss just after The Handmaid's Tale premiered in May, where she said she wasn't fazed by Emmy buzz.
"That's not for me to say. I just want people to enjoy the show, and I just want people to watch it and get what I got from it," she said.
The Hulu series has since become a big winner, taking home eight of their 13 2017 Emmy nominations -- including Outstanding Drama Series.
