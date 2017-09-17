Elisabeth Moss Wins First Emmy for 'Handmaid's Tale' After 8 Nominations

Blessed be the fruit -- Elisabeth Moss has won her first Emmy!

The 35-year-old actress took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role on The Handmaid's Tale on Sunday night.

After eight nominations, Moss was understandably a bit stunned.

"This is crazy!" she shouted, before thanking the Academy, Hulu, MGM, Handmaid's Tale author Margaret Atwood and her fellow nominees, which included Viola Davis, Claire Foy, Keri Russell, Evan Rachel Wood and Robin Wright. "Each and every one of you has inspired me so much. You all deserve to be up here with me."