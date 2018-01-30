Elizabeth Banks, Alyssa Milano & More Stars React to President Donald Trump's First State Of The Union Address
Celebrities took to social media on Tuesday night to express their opinions while watching President Donald Trump's first State of the Union Address.
The POTUS hit on a number of heavy topics, including immigration, terrorism, military, North Korea, NFL players kneeling for the national anthem and the Dreamers. The State of the Union was the third-longest in U.S. history, spanning one hour and 20 minutes. In the past 50 years, only two other speeches were longer, both by former President Bill Clinton.
While many tried to stay optimistic about what Trump had to say, a handful of Hollywood stars spoke out against the president's views.
Mark Ruffalo tweeted about how he's "standing with working people, not Wall Street."
Alyssa Milano, Ashley Judd and Elizabeth Banks were among those who touched on immigration.
Rosie Perez and Patton Oswalt specifically called out Trump for his comments on Puerto Rico, which suffered tremendously after Hurricane Maria and is still in the recovering from the devastating storm.
See more tweets from celebrities touching on education, healthcare and more below.
