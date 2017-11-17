Elizabeth Hurley ‘Feels Sick’ Hearing Mark Schwahn Allegations as ‘The Royals’ Cast and Crew Pens Open Letter

Another cast is collectively accusing Mark Schwahn of sexual misconduct. The television producer was previously the subject of an open letter from the female cast and crew of One Tree Hill and has now received new allegations from the cast of The Royals.

Schwahn was suspended from his role as showrunner on the E! drama on Wednesday.

The open letter from “The Ladies of The Royals,” which was released via Variety, also comes after one of the show’s stars, Alexandra Park, released a statement on Twitter saying she has “been exposed to this reprehensible behavior” by Schwahn.