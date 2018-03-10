Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Her 21-Year-Old Nephew Was Stabbed in 'Brutal Attack' in London

Elizabeth Hurley is grateful her nephew is alive.

The Royals actress took to Twitter early Saturday morning to thank fans for their well wishes after her 21-year-old nephew, Miles Hurley, was stabbed multiple times in London.

Hurley -- who is close to Miles, a budding model -- was photographed arriving at Heathrow airport on Friday morning, presumably to be by Miles' side.

"My 21-year-old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night," she wrote on Twitter on Saturday. "The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses."

The incident occurred on a street in Nine Elms, South West London at around 8 p.m., according to People. The outlet reports that Metropolitan Police was called to the scene after reports of a stabbing, and discovered a 21-year-old man with stab wounds to his back. Another man, believed to be the same age, was also found suffering from stab wounds.

The two were taken to a hospital, were police told People that their conditions were not described as life-threatening. “They are believed to have been attacked by a group of males who got out of a vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene,” officials told the outlet.

Hurley gave a sweet shout out to Miles in 2013, applauding his growing modeling career. "Here's my handsome nephew @Miles_Hurley @NextModels," she tweeted alongside a photo.

“I’m really close to my aunt and she’s very supportive of everything I do” he told The Telegraph the same year. “The best advice she has given me is just to enjoy myself, work hard and be nice to everybody.”

ET has reached out to Hurley's rep for comment.

