Elizabeth Hurley Stuns in Blue Bikini While Soaking Up the Maldives Sun
Rise and shine -- there’s no reason not to, when you look this fabulous!
Elizabeth Hurley showed off her flawless bikini body in a sexy new snap posted on Tuesday.
Posing with her arms up against the door of her hotel room, the 52-year-old Royals star sported a bright blue, halter neck swimsuit from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection.
“Rise & shine @elizabethhurleybeach @ooreethirah 😘,” the British beauty captioned the pic, tagging the One & Only Reethi Rah resort in the Maldives, where she appears to be vacationing.
In another post, from Monday, Hurley was filmed strutting out of a pool in a red hot bikini before planting a kiss towards the camera.
There was more puckering up for the lens as she enjoyed “hammock time” in a beige swimsuit over the weekend.
While Hurley may have a super-fit body, that doesn’t mean she's constantly working out and avoiding sweets. In fact, according to Hurley’s Royals co-stars, Hurley eats “biscuits all the time!”
“At 4 p.m., she’ll be like, ‘Can I have a digestive and a cup of tea, please?’” William Moseley, who plays Prince Liam on the E! series, previously told ET. “She’s happily eating away and she doesn’t exercise a lot. She walks a lot.”
