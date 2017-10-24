Elizabeth Hurley Stuns in Blue Bikini While Soaking Up the Maldives Sun

Rise and shine -- there’s no reason not to, when you look this fabulous!

Elizabeth Hurley showed off her flawless bikini body in a sexy new snap posted on Tuesday.

Posing with her arms up against the door of her hotel room, the 52-year-old Royals star sported a bright blue, halter neck swimsuit from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection.

“Rise & shine @elizabethhurleybeach @ooreethirah 😘,” the British beauty captioned the pic, tagging the One & Only Reethi Rah resort in the Maldives, where she appears to be vacationing.