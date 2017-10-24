Elizabeth McGovern Says ‘Time and the Conways’ Is a Coping Mechanism for Today’s Dark Times (Exclusive)

A mother of two, McGovern is able to channel her energy into Mrs. Conway night after night, now that both daughters are out of the home. “It’s given me wings to my shoes,” she says of using a move to New York City from England with her husband, director Simon Curtis, as a coping method for an empty nest.

But perhaps most satisfying for McGovern -- someone’s who worked onscreen for over 30 years -- is a notable shift away from the girlfriend and ingénue roles to ones like Mrs. Conway. “It’s also nice to be able to play grownup, interesting parts,” she muses. “If you hang in the business long enough, then you earn the right to play a part that has a bit more meat and drive and muscle to it. I’m looking forward to doing more of it. It’s really a lot of fun for me.”