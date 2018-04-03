Elizabeth Olsen Dishes On Rumors She Was Asked to Play Michelle Tanner on 'Fuller House'

Elizabeth Olsen says she hasn't even seen an episode of Fuller House, much less was approached to play a grown-up Michelle Tanner on the Netflix series.

Olsen, 29, phoned into the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast, where she discussed The Avengers, her favorite movies and rumors she was approached to play the roles once played by her big sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, on the original series, Full House. Rumors that were helped along by none other than "Uncle Jesse," who is played on both series by John Stamos.

“We actually went to…I don’t think this has been talked about. I didn’t do it, I think [executive producer] Jeff Franklin did. I said, ‘Call the sister. Ask her,’” Stamos said in 2016. “We talked to her agent and her agent was like, ‘Come on, she’s not going to do that.’ But we did call her agent.”

But Olsen said that wasn't the case when asked about the rumors on the podcast.

"That was weird... Leave me out of this!" she said, laughing. "This has nothing to do with me. What is wrong with people?"

Olsen also admitted she hasn't seen a single episode of the show.

In other news, we can now rule out Olsen in the mysterious biting Beyonce caper. She said she hadn't heard of the now infamous incident and it definitely was not she who sunk her teeth into the superstar's face.

"I did not," she said when asked about it. "I have never been close enough to Beyonce to bite her."

