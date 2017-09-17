Elizabeth Olsen Flashes a Big Smile With Boyfriend Robbie Arnett in Their First Public Appearance Together
Cute Couple alert!
Elizabeth Olsen and her musician boyfriend, Robbie Arnett, made their first public appearance as a couple this weekend.
The pair attended the 2017 Gersh pre-Emmys party in Los Angeles, looking happy as can be. Olsen sported an elegant off-white dress, while he rocked a pink shirt, black pants, and toussled hair.
At one point, the private star had been rumored to be dating Tom Hiddleston, but dismissed the reports last year, telling ET it was "a bunch of strangers saying a bunch of stuff that they don't know about."
The 28-year-old has reportedly been dating Arnett since March, but kept the relationship low-key and private until now.
Olsen recently opened up on maintaining her privacy, with a little advice from her famous sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
"They’re very tight-lipped -- notoriously so. I was not caring what I was saying [in interviews] because I’d assumed no one would read it,” Olsen shared in Modern Luxury magazine. "They’d say, ‘You know, even if you don’t think anyone’s going to read this article, someone might pull the quote later for [something else].’ It’s all part of how you hope someone interprets you, and how they frame who you are and the work you do."
