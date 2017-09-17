Elizabeth Olsen Flashes a Big Smile With Boyfriend Robbie Arnett in Their First Public Appearance Together

The pair attended the 2017 Gersh pre-Emmys party in Los Angeles, looking happy as can be. Olsen sported an elegant off-white dress, while he rocked a pink shirt, black pants, and toussled hair.

At one point, the private star had been rumored to be dating Tom Hiddleston, but dismissed the reports last year, telling ET it was "a bunch of strangers saying a bunch of stuff that they don't know about."