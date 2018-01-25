Elle Fanning and Logan Lerman Reminisce on a Failed Crush in 'The Vanishing of Sidney Hall' Clip (Exclusive)

"Have we met before?" Logan Lerman's Sidney asks the enigmatic new girl across the street in this exclusive first clip from The Vanishing of Sidney Hall.

"In the first grade. You gave me a Valentine's Day card on the wrong day," Melody (played by Elle Fanning) explains. "Then on the actual Valentine's Day, you kissed me. And I told on you. And I would have kissed you back the next day, but we moved."

A24 / DirecTV Cinema

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, from director Shawn Christensen (of the Oscar-winning short, Curfew), is about more than childhood sweethearts, though, as it also deals with a tragic death, a detective (Kyle Chandler) investigating a string of arsons and, of course, the titular vanishing.

Watch the full trailer below:

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"After publishing a bestselling novel based on the death of one of his high school classmates, the controversial writer Sidney Hall (Lerman) finds himself catapulted to unexpected fame and renown. His relationship with his girlfriend (Fanning) begins to fall apart as the dark consequences of the book intrude on their life together, and he disappears without a trace. Nearly a decade later, an enigmatic detective searches for the missing author, whose books are connected to a string of mysterious arsons."

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall is now playing exclusively on DIRECTV and in theaters on March 2.

