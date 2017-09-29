Ellen DeGeneres Brings Back Karla Kardashian for Hilarious 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Spoof
The sixth sister in the Kardashian-Jenner clan is still trying to keep up!
On Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Karla Kardashian makes her return to TV in a hilarious spoof of a recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians promo.
In this version of the ad, all the sisters are introduced before Ellen's alter ego, Karla Kardashian, steps onto the scene in an animal-print, cleavage-baring top, large glasses and leggings.
"I want to congratulate them on their 10-year anniversary. I looked it up, the traditional 10-year anniversary is either tin or aluminum," Ellen -- who first introduced Karla to her audience in 2015 -- says. "Since it's every other day it looks like another Kardashian is getting pregnant, I got them something."
Ellen then has a crib come out made entirely of soda cans. "That took forever to make so they'll have to share that," she quips. "The best part is when the baby outgrows that, they can recycle it and make, like, $6.50 or something like that."
Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West all have babies on the way, sources tell ET. In the latest KUWTK promo, Kim finally opened up about her and Kanye West expecting their third child via surrogate.
