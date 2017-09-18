Ellen DeGeneres Channels Jennifer Lopez While Visiting the Singer’s 'All I Have' Show in Las Vegas -- Watch!

But hanging with Lopez backstage at the AXIS Theater and scoring prime VIP table seats for the glitzy concert wasn’t enough for the 59-year-old comedian -- she also insisted on becoming Lopez’s understudy, stealing her furniture and getting a personal shout-out from the singer on-stage!

DeGeneres walked into the J. Lo's dressing room wearing her own version of the plunging emerald Versace gown that Lopez wore to the 2000 GRAMMYs, declaring that she was there to act as an understudy.

“There are no understudies in these type of shows,” Lopez, 48, attempted to explain. "It’s called Jennifer Lopez: All I Have, so it’s hard for it to be, like, ‘Jennifer Lopez: But It’s Not Jennifer Lopez -- It’s Ellen.”