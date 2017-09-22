Ellen DeGeneres Hilariously Parodies Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video -- Watch!
Ellen DeGeneres is hopping into the diamond bath!
The Ellen DeGeneres Show host hilariously parodied Taylor Swift's viral "Look What You Made Me Do" video on Friday, inserting herself into some of the production's most memorable shots.
Check it out below.
Of course, the new cut of the video is for more than just good fun. As Taylor's new hit has notched over 425 million views on YouTube, Ellen has challenged every one of those viewers to donate $1 to Hand In Hand hurricane relief by visiting HandInHand2017.com.
Meanwhile, though Ellen wasn't really there for the "Look What You Made Me Do" video, there are some very interesting on-set secrets.
