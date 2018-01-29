Ellen DeGeneres Opens Up About One Day Retiring: 'I'm Not Looking Forward to It'

Ellen DeGeneres has a lot to be thankful for both in her professional and personal life – and she has no plans of slowing down.

The daytime talk show host just celebrated her 60th birthday on Jan. 26, and in a pre-taped interview with Today show co-anchor Hoda Kotb on set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she was asked about what the future holds.

DeGeneres admitted that retirement is not something she’s working toward in her career. "I don’t know [what I’m looking forward to,” she told Kotb. “That’s why I’m going to keep doing this until I figure that out.”

She added, “I’m not looking forward to retiring because I love doing this.”

As for her monumental birthday, DeGeneres confessed, “I’m shocked that I’m turning 60 because it just sounds horrible. It just does.”

Kotb also brings up a photo that the show posted of a rainbow perfectly cast over their studio. DeGeneres recalled that the rainbow appeared on the same day that her father, Elliot, died at 92. “I just thought it was crazy,” she recalled.

When I was a kid, my dad took us on one vacation to Warner Bros. Studios. He loved this business. He loved that I was in it. When he died, I saw this rainbow over the stage they named for me. pic.twitter.com/QQswe3mwfi — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 12, 2018

Earlier this month, DeGeneres opened up to viewers and her live studio audience about the death of her father.

"I lost my dad this week... He had a good, long life, and he lived his life exactly how he wanted," she said, explaining that her dad, a Christian Scientist, never went to a doctor his whole life. "And he lived to be 92."

Here's more on DeGeneres' relationship with her late father:

