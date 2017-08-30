Ellen DeGeneres Returns to Stand-Up Comedy After 15 Years: See the Pics!
Ellen DeGeneres is getting back to her comedy roots.
The 59-year-old comedian played a show at the Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles on Tuesday, filming it for her upcoming Netflix stand-up special -- only her second one in 15 years.
"@TheEllenShow in the house Holy Moley!" the Largo captioned a black-and-white Instagram pic of DeGeneres taking the mic. "#EllenDegeneres brought the funny tonite...very good news that she is back onstage. Stay tuned for more from her."
"Back in the house for her second standup show in 15 years #EllenDegeneres! 8/29/17 @theellenshow," the Largo also posted.
DeGeneres responded on Wednesday, tweeting, "Thanks for having me. It was a fun night."
In May, the beloved comedian announced her upcoming Netflix stand-up special on her daytime TV show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"Earlier this week, I got a tweet from the people at Netflix and I have good news and bad news," DeGeneres "The bad news is they wouldn’t tell me what happened to Barb on Stranger Things, but the good news is they asked if I was interested in doing a stand-up special. I said I’m going to have to think about it and then 30 seconds later I said yes. Exciting!"
"I'm excited for you to see it," she continued. "And now each one of you get to Netflix and chill with me."
