Ellen DeGeneres Scares Sarah Paulson Three Times in One Show, Brings Her to Tears: Watch

Celebrities getting scared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show is nothing new, but Sarah Paulson's reaction may be the best one yet.

The 42-year-old American Horror Story: Cult star recently appeared on the daytime talk show, airing Tuesday, when DeGeneres took it upon herself to scare her three different times. Paulson actually cries when DeGeneres first scares her in her dressing room prior to the show, then gives an amazing scream when she's confronted onstage by a witch, and lastly, by a clown.

Check out Paulson hilariously hiding below a table after her third scare.