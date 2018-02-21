Ellen Page and Wife Emma Portner Share Sweet Kiss at Movie Premiere

Ellen Page is so in love!

The actress shared a sweet kiss with her wife, Emma Portner, at the premiere of her new movie, The Cured, at AMC Dine-In Sunset 5 in West Hollywood, California, on Tuesday. The couple, who have been romantically linked since last summer, announced in January that they had tied the knot in a cute Instagram post.

"Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife. @emmaportner," Page captioned a slideshow of herself and Portner showing off their new wedding bands.

The two clearly still had that newlywed glow at Tuesday's premiere, where they rarely strayed from each other's side. Portner and Page both sported black blazers at the event, holding their arms around each other before puckering up for the camera. The couple later attended an after party for the film at HYDE Sunset.

ET spoke with the couple last September at the premiere of Flatliners, where they gushed about their relationship. Watch below.

