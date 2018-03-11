Ellen Pompeo Slams 'Nastiness' Over Shocking 'Grey's Anatomy' Exits

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo is still dealing with the fallout from rumors that two of her co-stars are leaving the show because of her salary.

Pompeo has repeatedly batted down rumors that Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw's exits from the show are related to her recent two-year deal purportedly worth $20 million. The pair plan to leave the show after Season 14.

On Sunday, Pompeo took to Twitter to further fight against what she called the "nastiness" behind those rumors in several posts.

"We R grateful all of you are so passionate but if you knew these two women the way I know them they would not approve of all this nastiness," she wrote in one such post. In another, she said, "They both are super shiny happy people. I know you're angry but you're representation couldn't be further from who these women actually are."

Pompeo followed up by saying that Grey's is all about "spreading love and acceptance."

Her message, apparently, may not have gotten through to some fans who continued to criticize or question her. In a final post on Sunday, a clearly exasperated Pompeo said that she's likely done talking about the matter.



"Please don't accuse me of being disrespectful it doesn't matter what I say nothing I say is ok so I won't say anything at all anymore," she wrote.

To find out more about Pompeo's eyebrow-raising Grey's Anatomy contract, watch the video below.

