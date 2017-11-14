Elon Musk Says Amber Heard Breakup 'Hurt Bad': 'I Was Really in Love'
Elon Musk is getting candid about his breakup with Amber Heard.
The billionaire opens up about his split from Heard in the new issue of Rolling Stone, revealing that he was "really in love" with the 31-year-old actress before they went their separate ways in August.
"I just broke up with my girlfriend," Musk says in the interview, adding that it "hurt bad." "Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think."
Heard and Musk first took their romance public in April, after months of keeping things in the friend zone. According to the Tesla CEO, however, he "cannot be happy" if he's not in love or with a long-term companion.
"'I never want to be alone.' That's what I would say [as a child]," Musk reveals. "I don't want to be alone."
"I will never be happy without having someone. Going to sleep alone kills me," he says. "It's not like I don't know what that feels like: Being in a big empty house, and the footsteps echoing through the hallway, no one there -- and no one on the pillow next to you. F**k. How do you make yourself happy in a situation like that?"
"Is there anybody you think I should date? It's so hard for me to even meet people," he asks Rolling Stone's Neil Strauss. "I'm looking for a long-term relationship. I'm not looking for a one-night stand. I'm looking for a serious companion or soulmate, that kind of thing."
Musk and Heard have kept things friendly after their breakup. See more on the pair in the video below.