Elon Musk Says Amber Heard Breakup 'Hurt Bad': 'I Was Really in Love'

Elon Musk is getting candid about his breakup with Amber Heard.

The billionaire opens up about his split from Heard in the new issue of Rolling Stone, revealing that he was "really in love" with the 31-year-old actress before they went their separate ways in August.

"I just broke up with my girlfriend," Musk says in the interview, adding that it "hurt bad." "Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think."

Heard and Musk first took their romance public in April, after months of keeping things in the friend zone. According to the Tesla CEO, however, he "cannot be happy" if he's not in love or with a long-term companion.