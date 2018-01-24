Elsa Pataky Praises Husband Chris Hemsworth for 'Trying to be the Best Dad' Even in 'Difficult' Times

Marriage may have its ups and downs, but Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are all in.

The 41-year-old actress covers the February issue ofELLE Australia and talks about how being a mom to three children -- India, 5, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 3 -- has changed how she looks at her career.

"It's interesting how you can be a successful woman who has been working her whole life, and then you have kids and suddenly your career isn't as important and you don't appreciate it as much," she admits. "You just think, 'What am I doing? I have been fighting all my life for this and now I don't know if I really want it?'"

Pataky adds, "It's unfair in a way, because I don't think men go through that. But when you become a mom, everything that was important goes into second position. You change a lot, you mature, you see life differently and learn so many things."

The Fast & Furious 6 star also confesses that Hemsworth's career has an affect on their home life. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter India, not long after a year of marriage, which was around the time that the 34-year-old actor was coming up in Hollywood.

"I think any time you start a family without knowing each other that much, it can be complicated," she says of that moment in their lives. "He was very young to be starting a family, and at the same time he was juggling that with his career and it was sometimes difficult, there was so much going on."

Gushing over her husband of seven years, Pataky continues, "But he was always trying to be the best dad and has never failed to make me feel like his family is the most important thing to him and [going through that] is how we've become so strong together."

In GQ Australia's November issue, Hemsworth also talked about the struggle to balance his work and home life. “My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn’t really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love,” he explained. “In terms of work, [Elsa has] certainly given up more than I have."

The couple also spoke to ET earlier this month about how they first met on a blind date by their dialect coach.

"I left her a voicemail and said, 'Hello, My name's Chris. Would you like to go on a date?' As you do," Hemsworth recalled. "I looked her up and I thought she looked very lovely and sounded like a wonderful person."

Grateful for the setup, Pataky added, "I really appreciated what she did to get us together because none of this would have happened. We wouldn't even have had kids. It's amazing."

