Elton John Announces Retirement From Touring, Will Embark on 3-Year Farewell Tour

Elton John delivered big news to his fans on Wednesday.

John announced that he will be retiring from touring after a lengthy tour during a live press conference in New York City, which was broadcast worldwide and mediated by Anderson Cooper. He also performed a few of his greatest hits, including the 1972 classic "Tiny Dancer."

John explained that after he completes his farewell tour, he won't be touring anymore because the priorities in his life have changed -- his focus being his husband, David Furnish, and their two sons, Elijah and Zachary.

"I don't want to miss them and I don't want them to miss me," he said. "I've had a good run."

John said his farewell tour, which he's calling his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour," will last three years due to its extensive nature. John said he will visit "every continent in the world."

He also shared that he was partnering with Gucci for his always memorable stage outfits.

"It's going to be the most produced, best production I've ever done," he stressed. "It's going to be a wonderful way to thank everyone. ... I want to go out with a bang."

John's farewell tour starts in September. Tickets go on sale in North America beginning Friday, Feb. 2.

Prior to the announcement, there were rumors of the 70-year-old singer's retirement. John himself teased the announcement on Twitter on Monday.

The legendary singer has won eight GRAMMYs, an Academy Award for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" from The Lion King and a Tony Award for Best Original Musical Score for Aida.

Other major accomplishments includes his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, and receiving the Kennedy Center Honor in 2004. Earlier this month, it was announced that John will be performing at this year's GRAMMYs with Miley Cyrus in celebration of him and his longtime writing partner, Bernie Taupin, receiving the Recording Academy President's Merit Award.

ET spoke with John at the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation New York Gala in November, where he was being honored. John said he hopes his legacy will be more than about music.

