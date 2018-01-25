Elton John Dishes on Prince Harry Being 'Totally In Love,' Reflects on Princess Diana's Legacy

Prince Harry was smitten with Meghan Markle long before he proposed.

During an interview on ITV's Lorraine on Thursday, Elton John dished on Harry's engagement to Meghan, revealing that the prince was open about his love for the former Suits star when he and Harry met up last summer.

"I spent some time with him at Google camp in Sicily last summer, and I could tell that he was totally in love," shared Elton, who was friends with Harry's mother, Princess Diana. While the singer revealed that Harry didn't spill much about his relationship, he made sure to note that the 33-year-old royal was completely in love with Meghan.

"And I thought, 'Good for you,'" Elton continued. "Both those boys seem to have be ecstatically happy and that's all you want people to be, no matter who they are. When people get married, you want it to last. You want them to be happy. I'm happy for him. I hope they have a wonderful day."

While the GRAMMY winner noted that he hasn't been invited to Harry and Markle's wedding yet, he did say that it would be "nice" to attend.

"Both of those boys are very special to me because of their mother. He's a good boy. His heart's in the right place," the 70-year-old singer expressed.



Elton then reflected on Princess Diana's legacy. He was good friends with the late royal and wrote "Candle in the Wind" in her memory after her death in 1997.

"She was just loved by people because she had that great ability, which her son Prince Harry has inherited, where she could walk into a room of people and make them feel at ease, as if she'd known them all her life or all their life," he said of Diana. "And that's an incredible talent to have."

