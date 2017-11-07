Elton John 'Hopes' to Be Involved With 'Lion King' Remake, Dishes on Surprise Broadway Performance (Exclusive)

ET caught up with the legendary entertainer at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Fall Gala on Tuesday, at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City, and he opened up about his unexpected performance.

"It was very exciting, I was a surprise," John said. "I wasn't able to be here for the 15th anniversary and it's been such an important part of my life, it's opened so many doors for me, and it was just great to see everybody."

"It was a great get together and very meaningful," he added.