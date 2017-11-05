Elton John Sings 'Circle of Life' With 'The Lion King's Broadway Cast For 20th Anniversary -- Watch!
We are feeling the love tonight!
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Broadway musical adaptation of The Lion King, the Tony-winning show hosted a special performance on Sunday night, featuring one very important guest.
Sir Elton John, who helped write the GRAMMY and Oscar-winning soundtrack for the Disney film-turned-musical, made a surprise appearance on stage with the cast, singing one of the movie's (and his) all-time classic songs, "The Circle of Life."
As the music icon played piano and sang, the cast backed him up with lyrics in Zulu.
It was a welcome return to performing for the "Rocket Man" singer, who earlier this year had to cancel two months of performances in Las Vegas due to a highly dangerous bacterial infection.
RELATED: Elton John Is 'Looking Forward to Getting Back on Tour' After Contracting Bacterial Infection
"I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them," John said in a statement after the cancellations. "I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well."
For more from the living legend, watch the video below!