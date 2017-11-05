Elton John Sings 'Circle of Life' With 'The Lion King's Broadway Cast For 20th Anniversary -- Watch!

We are feeling the love tonight!

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Broadway musical adaptation of The Lion King, the Tony-winning show hosted a special performance on Sunday night, featuring one very important guest.

Sir Elton John, who helped write the GRAMMY and Oscar-winning soundtrack for the Disney film-turned-musical, made a surprise appearance on stage with the cast, singing one of the movie's (and his) all-time classic songs, "The Circle of Life."