Elton John Slams 'Rude, Disruptive' Fan Who Caused Him to Walk Off Stage at Las Vegas Concert

It seems like one fan ruined "Saturday Night" for everyone.

Elton John stormed off the stage at his Las Vegas concert at Caesar's Palace on Thursday after a member of the audience got a bit too handsy during his performance. The singer invited fans onstage while singing "Saturday Night," but became visibly upset after someone kept touching the piano. After a few warnings, John got up and left in the middle of the song, refusing to return until the crowd was cleared.

In a statement to ET on Saturday, John addressed the incident, accusing the man of being "rude" and "disruptive."

"Thursday night in Las Vegas, a fan put his hands on the piano keys while I was playing and continued to do so even after I asked him to stop. He then proceeded to reach over the piano and try to take pictures, completely disrupting the performance," John said. "I bring fans onstage every evening when we play 'Saturday Night' in the set, it is always a lovely part of the show where I get to meet them, shake their hands and have them right there with me while I play. They have always been very courteous to the fact we are in the middle of playing a song live."

"This guy was rude, disruptive and had no care or respect for our show and so I let him know how I felt, then left the stage until they had removed him," he explained.

Footage from the encounter obtained by TMZ showed John scolding the fan, even telling him to "F**k off," before exiting the stage. He eventually returned, telling the audience, "No more coming on stage on 'Saturday Night.' You f**ked it up."

John, who recently rescheduled concerts in conflict with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming wedding, will soon embark on his final tour.

In an interview with ET in January, John opened up about his decision to stop touring, explaining that his two young sons, Zachary and Elijah, are too important for him to continue playing more than 100 shows a year while jet-setting around the world.

"It is all about them. I love my boys," he said. "I hate being away from them, and I've had so many wonderful memories from touring. I have done over 4,000 shows, and I love performing, but I love my sons more."

"When they were younger, we took them everywhere because they were portable," he shared of his son, whom he shares with husband David Furnish. "And then, of course, when they start proper school, they have a schedule. And they sat down and showed me the curriculum, and I said, 'What are we going to do in the future? When is this going to stop?' And I said, 'I really want to stop.'"

