Emilia Clarke Finally Dyes Her Real Hair Shocking Blonde for 'Game of Thrones' Last Season: Pic!

The 30-year-old actress is back on the Game of Thrones set, after the epic season seven finale last month. Season eight of the hit HBO show will be its final one, and will only contain six episodes.

In July, Clarke admitted she has plenty of anxiety over shooting the highly anticipated final season.

"Oh God, I get sleepless nights over it," Clarke told Elle magazine. "'Oh, you’re gonna mess it up. It’s the last season, and it’s going to go wrong.' My mates are like, ‘It’s you -- you [and Daenerys] are one and the same now. You need to trust your instincts!’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’ve got to do more research!’"

"The higher everyone places the mantle, the bigger the fall," she added. "That sounds really awful, but it’s true! I don’t want to disappoint anyone."