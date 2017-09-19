Emilia Clarke Finally Dyes Her Real Hair Shocking Blonde for 'Game of Thrones' Last Season: Pic!
It's now or never!
Emilia Clarke shared a cute Instagram selfie on Tuesday of her dying her hair platinum blonde, after years of the naturally brunette actress donning wigs to play Khaleesi on Game of Thrones.
"AAAHHHHHHH SHHHHIIIII****** I done did it," Clarke wrote. "Mother of dragons meet Emilia. Emilia meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know. All hail to the magnificence of @kevalexanderhair and @candicebanks74 the genius creators of 'KHALEESI WIG' (and not forgetting all the hair on Game of Thrones for 8 glorious years) for at long last making this magical moment a reality. #khaleesikicksoff #gameofthrones #cominghomeneverfeltsogood."
The 30-year-old actress is back on the Game of Thrones set, after the epic season seven finale last month. Season eight of the hit HBO show will be its final one, and will only contain six episodes.
In July, Clarke admitted she has plenty of anxiety over shooting the highly anticipated final season.
"Oh God, I get sleepless nights over it," Clarke told Elle magazine. "'Oh, you’re gonna mess it up. It’s the last season, and it’s going to go wrong.' My mates are like, ‘It’s you -- you [and Daenerys] are one and the same now. You need to trust your instincts!’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’ve got to do more research!’"
"The higher everyone places the mantle, the bigger the fall," she added. "That sounds really awful, but it’s true! I don’t want to disappoint anyone."
ET spoke to Clarke last April, when she talked about nudity on Game of Thrones, strong women and balancing her love life.
