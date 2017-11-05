Emilia Clarke Joyfully Reunites With her 'Game of Thrones' Co-Star Jason Momoa -- See the Pic!

"When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city," Clarke captioned the cute pic. "...You lose your eyes and gain 5 grins (and gins) where until now they'd only been one... (*grins- there's always more gins)."

Sun and stars, of course, is a reference to the term of endearment her GoT character, Daenerys Targaryen, used for Momoa's character, Khal Drogo, in the time before their relationship came to an unfortunate conclusion.