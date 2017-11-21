Emilia Clarke Is 'Really Annoyed' With People Criticizing the Nudity on 'Game of Thrones'

While Clarke has no qualms about expressing her opinions now, she admits that she was more apprehensive at the start of her career. "I think in the early days I second-guessed everyone," she notes. "I mean, I do that in life anyway, but especially with fame and become successful, and strangers knowing you more than your circle of friends, I would worry about what people thought of me. Then you get to a point where you’re like, ‘You know what? I’m OK.'"

The three-time Emmy nominee also opens up to the magazine about her love life and if she believes in "the one."

"There is ‘the one’ for particular parts of your life -- you change as you get older," she explains. "So when I was in my teens, there was ‘the one’ for my teens, for sure, and then, you know, there’s ‘the one’ for the next time of your life."

Clarke adds, "There’s this Buddhist philosophy that says you can only really understand yourself through your interactions with other people."