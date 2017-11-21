Emilia Clarke Is 'Really Annoyed' With People Criticizing the Nudity on 'Game of Thrones'
The only issue Emilia Clarke has with the nudity on Game of Thrones is the negative feedback.
The 31-year-old actress -- who portrays Khaleesi, Mother of Dragons, on the HBO show -- covers the December issue of Harper's Bazaar, and addresses the criticism she's encountered over the racier scenes on the popular series.
"I'm starting to get really annoyed about this stuff now because people say, ‘Oh, yeah, all the porn sites went down when Game of Thrones came back on,'" she says. "There are so many shows centered around this very true fact that people reproduce. People f**k for pleasure -- it’s a part of life."
While Clarke has no qualms about expressing her opinions now, she admits that she was more apprehensive at the start of her career. "I think in the early days I second-guessed everyone," she notes. "I mean, I do that in life anyway, but especially with fame and become successful, and strangers knowing you more than your circle of friends, I would worry about what people thought of me. Then you get to a point where you’re like, ‘You know what? I’m OK.'"
The three-time Emmy nominee also opens up to the magazine about her love life and if she believes in "the one."
"There is ‘the one’ for particular parts of your life -- you change as you get older," she explains. "So when I was in my teens, there was ‘the one’ for my teens, for sure, and then, you know, there’s ‘the one’ for the next time of your life."
Clarke adds, "There’s this Buddhist philosophy that says you can only really understand yourself through your interactions with other people."
In April 2016, Clarke further addressed the nudity on Game of Thrones as well as her love life in an exclusive interview with ET.
"It gets critiqued so often, and I think it's silly because I feel like we are a show at the forefront of feminism being kicked back again into the ether," she said when asked about the sex scenes on the show. "So many fabulous strong women, so I think we're doing alright."
As for romance, Clarke quipped, "Oh honey, I'm just working that out."
