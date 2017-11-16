Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Get Intense in First Look at 'A Quiet Place': See the Spine-Chilling Trailer
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's first film together promises to be a heart-pounding one.
The trailer for A Quiet Place -- which Krasinski directed -- debuted on Thursday, and is already intriguing fans due to its premise. While the plot has been kept under wraps, the trailer reveals that a family of four lives in a remote farm and keeps as silent as they can throughout their daily lives, by choice. But when Blunt and Krasinski's young son accidentally knocks over a lamp and makes a sound, it's clear something evil is haunting them.
“Listen closely, move carefully and never make a sound," the tagline reads. "If they can’t hear you, they can’t hunt you. .. Silence is survival."
The supernatural thriller, which is set to hit theaters on April 6, 2018, marks the first film married A-listers Blunt and Krasinski have starred in together.
In December, Krasinski told ET that he'd love to direct his wife in something, should the right project come along.
"We've always wanted to work together, but it's just about finding the right story and also finding a story that's unique and specific enough that the story itself will be a better story than just the idea of us working together," he explained. "And that's somewhat difficult to find, if that makes any sense."
"We want the narrative to be the movie itself, not overwhelmingly just that we're married and we worked together," he added.
Last September, Blunt gushed about her husband to ET.
“He is my perfect man, you know, he is funny and warm and bright and confident and a sort of emboldening person to be around,” she said.
