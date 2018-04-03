Emily Blunt Says John Krasinski Is Their Daughters’ Favorite, Talks Mother’s Day (Exclusive)

Nothing can beat that daddy-daughter bond!

Emily Blunt opened up to ET’s Nischelle Turner at the New York City premiere of her new horror film, A Quiet Place, on Monday night, revealing that her two daughters dote on their dad, John Krasinski.

“They may like John even more then me, which is slightly upsetting at times,” she dished of 4-year-old Hazel and 1-year-old Violet. “When I ask the little one, like, ‘Who's your best friend?’ She's, like, ‘Daddy.’”

Blunt added that she’s still “top dog” in the house, but plans to keep Krasinski “working, so he’s not there,” in order to win her kids’ affections.

Getty Images

The British actress stunned at the premiere in an Oscar de la Renta gown with a scarlet velvet top and ruffled blush pink skirt, while her handsome husband was by her side in a gray suit and maroon tie.

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, Blunt isn’t expecting any surprises, mostly because her kids aren’t the best secret keepers.

“Mother's Day and any birthday in my house, is kind of funny because my kids are terrible at keeping surprises, especially the older one,” Blunt said of daughter Hazel. “She's like, ‘Mommy, I got you that pink scarf you loved.’ And John's like, ‘Nooo!’ It'll usually be the surprise will get busted, but they're so sweet.”

Getty Images

The A-list couple can't stop gushing over each other as they promote their first film together. Krasinski, who directed the movie, had nothing but praise for his wife.

“I think because we're both actors, people think we have the same experiences but we have a completely different experiences,” he explained to ET. “She’s off working with a different crew, cast, director and I usually do my own thing. So, to actually see what it is that makes her such an amazing actress, I've obviously been the biggest fan of hers forever, but to see her on set doing what she does, when you're in the room it’s a whole different thing.”

Blunt mirrored the sentiment, adding, “We've always been great partners in life, but I think professionally we'd never had that experience. And ultimately because the movie means so much to us and seeing each other in a professional realm and also allowing that sort of new side that we saw in each other was really bonding, it was like very cool.”

For more from the power couple, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Emily Blunt Says Tom Cruise Asked Her to Do an 'Edge of Tomorrow' Sequel

Emily Blunt Jokes About How 'Creepy' Mary Poppins Is

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Bring His Mom as Red Carpet Date After Shutting Down Marriage Rumors

Related Gallery