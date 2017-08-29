Emily Maynard Reveals She Had 'Emergency Appendix Surgery' While 6 Months Pregnant With 4th Child

Emily Maynard is excited to be expanding her brood, but reveals that her pregnancy hasn't been easy.

The former Bachelorette star confirmed on Tuesday that she is in fact expecting her fourth child, and her third baby with husband Tyler Johnson.

"Way too many tacos at lunch," she captioned a video that showcased her growing belly. "Seriously though, as scared as I am to have three under three, I'm so grateful God picked me to be the mommy to my kids and we can't wait for number four to get here!"