Emily Maynard Reveals She Had 'Emergency Appendix Surgery' While 6 Months Pregnant With 4th Child
Emily Maynard is excited to be expanding her brood, but reveals that her pregnancy hasn't been easy.
The former Bachelorette star confirmed on Tuesday that she is in fact expecting her fourth child, and her third baby with husband Tyler Johnson.
"Way too many tacos at lunch," she captioned a video that showcased her growing belly. "Seriously though, as scared as I am to have three under three, I'm so grateful God picked me to be the mommy to my kids and we can't wait for number four to get here!"
Maynard also shared the complications and cravings that she's experienced over the past few months. "This pregnancy has been filled with lots of hot wings, ranch dressing, an emergency appendix surgery at six months, and swollen ankles all day, every day," she disclosed. "But I wouldn't change it for the world."
The 31-year-old former reality star added, "My little tribe can't wait to meet their new brother or sister (it's a surprise!) in the next couple of weeks!"
Maynard wed Johnson in June 2014, and is already a mom to 12-year-old daughter Ricki (whose father is late race car driver Ricky Hendrick), and to 2-year-old son Jennings and 11-month-old son Gibson.
Last December, ET caught up with Maynard, who opened up about giving birth to her sons so close together. "The third [child] has been the hardest adjustment, I would have to say," she confessed. "They're 14 months apart. Jennings took his first consecutive 10 steps in the hospital right after I had Gibson. The day I went to the hospital, he starts walking. I'm like, 'No! Please no! I'm not ready!'"
