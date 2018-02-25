Emily Ratajkowski and Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Step Out for First Time Since Their Surprise Wedding
Check out the happy newlyweds!
Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, who were married in a surprise ceremony on Friday, stepped out at Cafe China in New York City for their first date night since becoming a married couple.
The 26-year-old model-actress sported a leopard-print jacket and matching pants with strappy black heels, gold hoops and a chain-strap bag. She wore her long hair loose with a middle part.
Bear-McClard, a 31-year-old producer, opted for a more casual combo of a reconstructed, two-toned White Castle T-shirt, navy bomber jacket, slim-cut track pants and black-and-red sneakers.
Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard were married in a courthouse ceremony in New York City. They celebrated with friends shortly after, announcing the big moment on the We Are Your Friends star's Instagram Stories.
"Sooo I have a surprise," she captioned her story. "I got married today."
The Gone Girl actress opted for an unconventional look on her special day, donning a black veiled hat and a mustard suit.
She also posted a sweet black-and white-pic of herself and her new husband with the simple caption, "💍ny💍"
The surprise wedding came weeks after speculation that Ratajkowski called it quits with her former beau, Jeff Magid.
For more on Ratajkowski, check out the video below.
