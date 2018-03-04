Emily Ratajkowski Flashes Her Wedding Ring in a Sexy Topless Photo

Emily Ratajkowski certainly knows how to flash her wedding bling! The 26-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her new gold wedding band along with several other sparkly rings in a sexy topless selfie.

She simply captioned the pic with three diamond emojis.

In late February, Ratajkowski surprised fans with the news that she had wed music producer Sebastian Bear-McClard at a courthouse ceremony in New York City.

She shared the news on Instagram, posting several photos and videos from the couple’s big day. For her wedding, Ratajkowski sported an unconventional look in a mustard-colored suit, black bralette top and a black hat and veil.

The wedding was even more surprising considering it came weeks after speculation that the model had called it quits with her former beau, Jeff Magid.

