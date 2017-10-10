Eminem Blasts President Trump for NFL Protest Response & More in Passionate Freestyle at BET Hip Hop Awards
Eminem is coming out swinging against President Donald Trump in a passionate new freestyle.
The 44-year-old rapper made a pre-taped appearance at this year's BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, unloading on Trump for his rampant tweeting, his controversial statements about protesting NFL players, and his courting of white supremacist voters.
Eminem was seething as he started to freestyle and delivered one of his most powerful lines with barely contained rage: "What we got in office now is a kamikaze that'll probably cause a nuclear holocaust / and while the drama pops he waits for sh*t to quiet down he'll just gas his plane up and fly around until the bombing stops."
The artist also reflected on Trump's strategy of distracting from scandals by starting petty fights to pull focus from hurricane relief to Puerto Rico or gun control in the wake of the Las Vegas tragedy.
"All of these horrible tragedies and he’s bored / he would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers," Eminem rapped.
After railing on Trump for "his endorsement of Bannon" and "support for the Klansmen, [with] tiki torches in hand," he went after the president's past insulting comments directed toward Senator John McCain.
Eminem called Trump out for saying that NFL players who protest during the national anthem are "spitting in the face of vets who fought for us / Unless you're a POW, who's tortured and battered, because to him you're zeroes because he don't like his war heroes captured."
He concluded the impassioned freestyle with a pointed message directed to any of his fans who also support Trump.
"Any fan of mine who's a supporter of his / I’m drawing in the sand a line—you’re either for or against," he rapped. "And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split / on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this: f**k you."