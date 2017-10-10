Eminem Blasts President Trump for NFL Protest Response & More in Passionate Freestyle at BET Hip Hop Awards

Eminem is coming out swinging against President Donald Trump in a passionate new freestyle.

The 44-year-old rapper made a pre-taped appearance at this year's BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, unloading on Trump for his rampant tweeting, his controversial statements about protesting NFL players, and his courting of white supremacist voters.

Eminem was seething as he started to freestyle and delivered one of his most powerful lines with barely contained rage: "What we got in office now is a kamikaze that'll probably cause a nuclear holocaust / and while the drama pops he waits for sh*t to quiet down he'll just gas his plane up and fly around until the bombing stops."

The artist also reflected on Trump's strategy of distracting from scandals by starting petty fights to pull focus from hurricane relief to Puerto Rico or gun control in the wake of the Las Vegas tragedy.

