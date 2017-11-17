Eminem Reveals Beyoncé Collaboration 'Has Been on My Wish List for a Long Time'

Eminem, like the rest of us, is in awe of the perfection that is Beyoncé.

The "Walk on Water" rapper opened up about collaborating with the Lemonade singer on the new song, off of his upcoming comeback album, Revival, admitting that it's something he's had his sights set on for a while.

"First of all, Beyoncé is amazing. And, it’s been on my wish list for a long time, but I never really had a song that I felt like would be right to present to her," the 45-year-old rapper told radio hosts DJ Whoo Kid and Lord Sear on their SiriusXM radio show, Shade 45. "So, I was kinda waitin’, and then me and Paul kicked the idea around after I finished it, you know. And based off what it was about, I felt like she probably could relate to this, too."