Eminem Teams With Beyonce for New Comeback Song 'Walk on Water': Listen
Guess who's back, back again.
Eminem has returned to the rap game with his first official release since 2013's The Marshall Mathers LP 2. Delivered with Em's signature brand of introspect, "Walk on Water" is a down-tempo, piano-backed track that makes a splash with Beyonce'sangelic vocals on the chorus. Listen below!
Beyonce isn't the only high-profile pop star to team up with Eminem in recent months -- he contributed a feature toPink's new album, Beautiful Trauma, on the track "Revenge."
The 45-year-old rapper made headlines last month with a fiery freestyle rap at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, targeting Donald Trump. Since then, he's been teasing a new album called Revival. In a spoof promo posted to his Twitter account on Thursday, fans are promised "tympanic stimulation" with the new music.
As Eminem makes his return to the public eye, he's also been showing off a new look -- prompting the internet to collectively lose its mind earlier this year. Take a look, below.