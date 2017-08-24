Emma Bunton Performs Spice Girls' Hit & The Backstreet Boys Rock Your Body in 'Boy Band' Season Finale

The night also included another performance by Ora, who sang "Your Song," Sophia Carson slaying her latest single, "Ins and Outs," James Arthur performing "Say You Won't Let Go" and Bell Biv DeVoe singing their 1990 jam "Poison." The final five members of In Real Life, the viewer-chosen boy band, were Chance Perez, Michael Conor, Brady Tutton, Drew Ramos and Sergio Calderon.

For more on the ABC reality series watch below.