Emma Bunton Performs Spice Girls' Hit & The Backstreet Boys Rock Your Body in 'Boy Band' Season Finale
Spice up your life!
Baby Spice Emma Bunton took the stage with the eight remaining contestants of Boy Band during Thursday's season one finale to sing her iconic Spice Girls hit, "Say You'll Be There."
RELATED: Nick Carter Gets Choked Up Talking About Family on 'Boy Band': 'No Matter What Happens, You Still Love Them'
Glowing in a sparkling nude fringe dress with rhinestones and pink embellishments, the 41-year-old singer opened the show with the eight guys who were still vying for a spot in the five-member boy band.
WATCH: Bobby Brown, ""Bobby Brown, *NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys Turn Out for First 'Boy Band' Live Show
Architect Timbaland and host Rita Ora first opened the show with the producer's song, "The Way I Are." Right after the Spice Girls' hit, architect Nick Carter and the rest of the Backstreet Boys stepped out looking fresher than ever to perform "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)."
The night also included another performance by Ora, who sang "Your Song," Sophia Carson slaying her latest single, "Ins and Outs," James Arthur performing "Say You Won't Let Go" and Bell Biv DeVoe singing their 1990 jam "Poison." The final five members of In Real Life, the viewer-chosen boy band, were Chance Perez, Michael Conor, Brady Tutton, Drew Ramos and Sergio Calderon.
For more on the ABC reality series watch below.