Emma Chambers, ‘Notting Hill’ Actress, Dead at 53

Rest in peace, Emma Chambers.

The actress died on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. She was 53.

In a statement to Deadline, Chamber's agent said she died of natural causes. "We are very sad to announce the untimely death, from natural causes, of the acclaimed actress Emma Chambers," the statement read. "Over the years, Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many, and will be greatly missed."

"At this difficult time we ask that the privacy of the family and loved ones be respected," the statement continued.

Chambers was best known for her role as Honey in 1999's Notting Hill. She also played Alice Tinker in the BBC Comedy The Vicar of Dibley from 1994 to 2007. She is survived by her husband, actor Ian Dunn.

Hugh Grant took to Twitter to mourn the loss of his Notting Hill co-star, writing, "Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news."

Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news. — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) February 24, 2018

I was regularly humped like this by the unique & beautiful spark that was Emma Chambers. I never minded. I loved her. A lot . pic.twitter.com/imzkoyKja9 — Dawn French (@Dawn_French) February 24, 2018

Our beautiful friend Emma Chambers has died at the age of 53. We're very very sad. She was a great, great comedy performer, and a truly fine actress. And a tender, sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being. pic.twitter.com/vLQcRcv2Ex — emma freud 🔴 (@emmafreud) February 24, 2018

