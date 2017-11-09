Emma Roberts Says She 'Used to Have a Complex About Being Short,' Reveals Her Surprising Diet

"It’s important to stay true to ourselves and find that confidence we had as kids," the Scream Queens star insists. “Know that your own opinion about yourself matters more than anybody else’s. Keep turning up the volume on your own voice, and don’t let other people’s voices get louder.”

Roberts also listens to herself when it comes to her diet, revealing that she doesn't put limitations on what she eats just to stay in shape.

"With my diet, I do what feels good for me at the time. I try not to say that I won’t eat something. Instead, I stay in tune with my body and my mind, and I think, ‘What do I feel like eating?’" she says.

"If I have a day off, I'll have eggs and bacon and toast. I adore classic breakfast foods. For lunch, I'll do a chopped salad with avocado, chicken and tomatoes. Dinner is a turkey burger, or salmon with teriyaki or ponzu sauce, and brown rice with broccoli," she explains. "I need snacks, particularly when I'm working. Lately I've become obsessed with seaweed. And chips and guacamole make me so happy! I also love cupcakes, ice cream and Sidecar Doughnuts."