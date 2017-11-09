Emma Roberts Says She 'Used to Have a Complex About Being Short,' Reveals Her Surprising Diet
Emma Roberts is opening up about her body image.
The 26-year-old actress stuns on the December cover of SHAPE and reveals that she wasn't always as confident as she appears.
“I used to have a complex about being short,” Roberts confesses to the magazine. “Now I love that I’m 5’ 2". I’m strong, and that feels really good to me.”
“I believe we are all innately confident,” she says, adding that she believes “we lose touch with ourselves and let other people’s opinions and thoughts get louder than our own."
RELATED: Emma Roberts Debuts New Blonde Bob Haircut -- See the Pic!
"It’s important to stay true to ourselves and find that confidence we had as kids," the Scream Queens star insists. “Know that your own opinion about yourself matters more than anybody else’s. Keep turning up the volume on your own voice, and don’t let other people’s voices get louder.”
Roberts also listens to herself when it comes to her diet, revealing that she doesn't put limitations on what she eats just to stay in shape.
"With my diet, I do what feels good for me at the time. I try not to say that I won’t eat something. Instead, I stay in tune with my body and my mind, and I think, ‘What do I feel like eating?’" she says.
"If I have a day off, I'll have eggs and bacon and toast. I adore classic breakfast foods. For lunch, I'll do a chopped salad with avocado, chicken and tomatoes. Dinner is a turkey burger, or salmon with teriyaki or ponzu sauce, and brown rice with broccoli," she explains. "I need snacks, particularly when I'm working. Lately I've become obsessed with seaweed. And chips and guacamole make me so happy! I also love cupcakes, ice cream and Sidecar Doughnuts."
RELATED: Emma Roberts Hilariously Tries to Blame John Stamos After Getting Called Out on 'Scream Queens' Set -- Watch!
The actress, who works out three times a week, loves sweets so much that she admitted to eating a Sprinkles cupcake just before her SHAPE photo shoot.
"I went there by myself and sat down and read my book and ate my cupcake. It was great," she raved. "Later, everyone asked me, 'Why didn't you wait until after the shoot to eat it?' Well, because I wanted a cupcake that day."
SHAPE’s December issue hits stands on Nov. 14.
See more on Roberts in the video below.