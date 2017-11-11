Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence Are Friendship Goals at the 2017 Governors Awards -- See the Pics!
Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are the best friends we wish we had!
The Joy star and the La La Land beauty reunited at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 9th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, on Saturday night, and took some adorable pictures together on the red carpet.
The Oscar winners goofed off in front of the cameras, with Lawrence dancing and holding on to her good pal from behind.
Lawrence, 27, stunned in a bejeweled Alexander McQueen two-piece. Meanwhile, Stone, 29, wore a sleeveless Louis Vuitton dress with a plunging neckline and silver heels.
The last time the actresses attended an event together was at the NYC premiere of Lawrence's thriller, Mother!, in September.
Lawrence has previously gushed about her friendship with the Battle of the Sexes star, saying, "We're very supportive of each other."
Last week, the Hunger Games star interviewed Kim Kardashian and stole the show while filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night talk show.
