Emma Stone Dating 'Saturday Night Live' Writer Dave McCary
Looks like Emma Stone has a new man in her life!
A source tells ET that the 28-year-old actress has been casually dating 32-year-old Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary.
“Some of the show staff knew about them being together, but they keep things very quiet,” the source tells ET.
Page Six was first to report the news on Wednesday. Stone reportedly met McCary when she hosted SNL last December, where she starred in the sketch "Wells for Boys," which McCary directed.
She also made a surprise appearance on the show last month to support her La La Land co-star, Ryan Gosling, during Gosling's monologue. But romance rumors between Stone and McCary began heating up in July, when she was spotted supporting McCary at the premiere of his big screen directorial debut, Brigsby Bear.
The Oscar-winning actress' last public relationship was with Andrew Garfield. The two split in 2015 after dating for four years, but remain on friendly terms. Last October, Stone referred to her Amazing Spider-Man co-star as "someone I still love very much" in an interview with Vogue.
Meanwhile, McCary has worked for SNL since 2014. His romance with Stone has been the latest in a string of high-profile relationships between SNL staffers and A-listers who have hosted the show. Ben Affleck is currently dating producer Lindsay Shookus, and Scarlett Johansson is reportedly involved with Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost.
ET spoke with Jost last month at the Emmys, where he gushed about Johansson.
