Emma Stone Dazzles in Whimsical Gown at 'Battle of the Sexes' European Premiere

Emma Stone is a vision in white!

The 28-year-old actress turned heads at the European premiere of Battle of the Sexes during the 61st BFI London Film Festival in England on Saturday.

She stunned in a gorgeous vintage-inspired Louis Vuitton gown with open shoulders, ruffled sleeves and silver detailing, finishing off her look with gold shimmering eyeshadow and a peach lip. The dress choice was quite fitting, as Stone was recently named the fashion house's latest ambassador.