Emma Stone Dazzles in Whimsical Gown at 'Battle of the Sexes' European Premiere -- Pics!

Emma Stone is a vision in white!

The 28-year-old actress turned heads at the Battle of the Sexes European premiere during the 61st BFI London Film Festival in England on Saturday.

Donning a gorgeous vintage-inspired Louis Vuitton gown with open shoulders, ruffled sleeves and silver detailing, Stone looked fresh-faced with gold shimmering eyeshadow and a peach lip. The actress was also recently named the fashion company's latest ambassador.