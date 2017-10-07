Emma Stone Dazzles in Whimsical Gown at 'Battle of the Sexes' European Premiere -- Pics!
Emma Stone is a vision in white!
The 28-year-old actress turned heads at the Battle of the Sexes European premiere during the 61st BFI London Film Festival in England on Saturday.
Donning a gorgeous vintage-inspired Louis Vuitton gown with open shoulders, ruffled sleeves and silver detailing, Stone looked fresh-faced with gold shimmering eyeshadow and a peach lip. The actress was also recently named the fashion company's latest ambassador.
Battle of the Sexes depicts the epic 1973 match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, who is played by Steve Carell.
At the premiere, Stone also posed with the tennis pro, Elisabeth Shue and Andrea Riseborough, who stunned in an elegant red Ralph Lauren Collection dress.
ET caught up with Stone last month during the film's press junket, where she shared that her physical transformation was "addictive" and gained 15 pounds of muscle for her role.
"A lot of weightlifting, a lot of protein shakes," Stone confessed of how she bulked up. "I never did it before and I loved it."
