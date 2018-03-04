Emma Stone Elegantly Rocks Silk Tuxedo at 2018 Oscars

Emma Stone took a risk at the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

The 29-year-old La La Land star, who won last year's Best Actress Oscar statuette, opted for an unconventional look for Hollywood's biggest night.

The red-haired beauty suited up in a bespoke Louis Vuitton satin duchess tuxedo that included black trousers with a burgundy blazer and a hot pink bow in the front. She accessorized with custom-made navy satin pumps with crystal straps and earrings and a ring from the Louis Vuitton jewelry collection.

Her beauty look was kept to a minimal. Her newly permed hair was slick straight and parted to the side. Stone rocked burgundy smoky eye with a pinkish lip and blush.

Last year, she sparkled in a gold Givenchy Haute Couture gown with a fringe skirt covered in Swarovski crystals.

