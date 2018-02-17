Emma Stone Enjoying Rides at Disneyland Is All of Us -- See the Hilarious Pics!

Celebrities, they're just like us!

Emma Stone proved that on Friday when she was spotted out and about at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. While going on rides in the park with her pals, the 29-year-old actress appeared to be having a blast, but at the same time, slightly terrified.

This hilarious picture seems to say it all:

MEGA

Stone went super casual for her fun day at the happiest place on Earth, sporting a white sweatshirt and blue jeans and concealing her newly-permed locks with a black baseball cap. She also sported a chic fanny pack with comfy Converse kicks, as she walked around the theme park with a mystery man.

MEGA

Needless to say, we're pretty jealous of Stone's fun day out!

