Emma Stone Had an Embarrassing Moment With Hillary Clinton Backstage at 'Late Show': See the Pic!
Emma Stone wasn't thrilled with how her first introduction to Hillary Clinton went down.
The 28-year-old actress met the former secretary of state backstage at The Late Show on Tuesday, and revealed to host Stephen Colbert that she got a little embarrassed when the two decided to take a photo together.
For the photo op, Clinton -- who also sat down with Colbert -- and Stone held up T-shirts that had former tennis pro Billie Jean King's face on them and her winning scores when she competed against Bobby Riggs in 1973 and won. The Oscar winner portrays King in the film Battle of the Sexes, which hits theaters on Sept. 22.
"I get a chance to meet Hillary Clinton, which is unfathomable and incredible," Stone told Colbert before adding, "and I look nude in them."
MORE: Katy Perry Tears Up as Hillary Clinton Surprises Her at UNICEF Ball
Colbert held up the photo that Stone was describing and it did in fact look like she was topless. "Really? You have one shot," she quipped. "Whatever."
PHOTOS: Emma Stone Takes in the U.S. Open Women’s Final With Billie Jean King
Stone was also in awe of King, and spoke with ET about how she bulked up to portray the real-life tennis legend.
"For the first three weeks, you hate your life, and I know a lot of people hate exercising. I did," Stone -- who gained 15 pounds of muscle for the role -- confessed. "And then after three weeks when you're like, 'I can lift this? I can do this?' It just becomes addictive. It's just really incredible to feel strong. It feels so good."
Check out more of ET's inclusive interview with the actress: