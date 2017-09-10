Emma Stone Takes in the U.S. Open Women’s Final With Billie Jean King -- See the Amazing Pics!
Emma Stone plays female tennis legend Billie Jean King in the upcoming biopic Battle of the Sexes, and the actress celebrated the film’s upcoming release by taking in the U.S. Open with King over the weekend.
Stone introduced King before the women’s singles championship match in Flushing, Queens, on Saturday, where the tennis legend celebrated the 50-year anniversary of her first career U.S Open (then U.S. Championships) victory over Britain’s Ann Haydon-Jones in August 1967.
WATCH: 'Battle of the Sexes' Trailer: Emma Stone and Steve Carelll Go Head-to-Head Over Women's Rights
Then the pair took in the finals match between current American powerhouses Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys -- and seemingly had a great time together.
NEWS: Emma Stone Tops Forbes' Highest-Paid Actresses List, Dethrones Jennifer Lawrence
The pair also posed for pics with the winner of the match, Stephens, whose U.S. Open victory was her first-ever Grand Slam tournament title.
Battle of the Sexes, which tells the tale of King’s real-life match against male tennis champion Bobby Riggs (played by Steve Carell), hits theaters Sept. 22.