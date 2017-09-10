Emma Stone Takes in the U.S. Open Women’s Final With Billie Jean King -- See the Amazing Pics!

Emma Stone plays female tennis legend Billie Jean King in the upcoming biopic Battle of the Sexes, and the actress celebrated the film’s upcoming release by taking in the U.S. Open with King over the weekend.



Stone introduced King before the women’s singles championship match in Flushing, Queens, on Saturday, where the tennis legend celebrated the 50-year anniversary of her first career U.S Open (then U.S. Championships) victory over Britain’s Ann Haydon-Jones in August 1967.