Emma Watson Splits from Boyfriend William 'Mack' Knight

Emma Watson is single -- and has been for a while.

ET has learned that the 27-year-old actress amicably split from her boyfriend, William "Mack" Knight, earlier this year. The pair was together for almost two years.

Watson has been notoriously private about her personal life, but mentioned having a boyfriend in a February interview with Vanity Fair.

"I want to be consistent: I can't talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home," she acknowledged. "You can't have it both ways."

"I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you're dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus," she continued. "I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act."

