Emmy Awards: The Most Memorable Looks Through the Years
The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are right around the corner and with it comes a fashionable red carpet. In celebration of Hollywood's big night, here are 15 of the most memorable Emmy Awards look through the years.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Inspired by her Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, Parker wore a feathered pink Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress at the 2000 Emmy Awards. Her bold and daring looks, instantly made her red carpet favorite over the years.
Jennifer Aniston
In 2004, the Friends star was the definition of perfection in this strapless white Chanel dress. She completed her look with light makeup and effortless curls.
Eva Longoria
The former Desperate Housewives actress recently named this 2005 Emmys look one of her favorites and we can see why. The Angel Sanchez coral designed gown featured a turquoise embellished neckline, which perfectly accentuated Longoria's complexion.
Marcia Cross
The stunning redhead wowed in a gorgeous metallic forest green Elie Saab gown at the 2005 Emmys, where she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Desperate Housewives.
Heidi Klum
The model always looks flawless but in 2006, while pregnant with her third child, Klum oozed elegance in a red, one-sleeve, Michael Kors dress that showed off her burgeoning baby bump.
Debra Messing
The Will & Grace star stood out among the crowd in a strapless white and black Ralph Lauren gown. The actress kept her look simple, accessorizing with long earrings, a diamond bracelet and black clutch.
Gwyneth Paltrow
In 2011, the actress turned heads in a black and nude lacy Pucci two-piece. Paltrow kept her jewelry and makeup to a minimal, but had fashion lovers loving her sexy look.
Nina Dobrev
The former Vampire Diaries star looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red mermaid Donna Karan gown at the 2011 Emmys, which she accessorized with a diamond necklace.
Sofia Vergara
The Modern Family actress turned heads at the 2012 Emmys red carpet in this teal body-hugging Zuhair Murad cut-out gown, which is considered one of her best Emmy looks to date.
Claire Danes
The Homeland star took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2013 and she donned a winning dress for the occasion. Danes looked angelic in a nude, backless Armani Prive gown, which featured a plunging-neck line and embroidered details.
Hayden Panettiere
In 2014, the actress elegantly showed off her baby bump in a plunging V-neckline, silver metallic gown by Lorena Sarbu, proving that moms-to-be can also rock the red carpet.
Kerry Washington
The Scandal star wasn't afraid to show some leg, looking fabulous in this silver and gold mesh Marc Jacobs number at the 2015 Emmys.
Priyanka Chopra
The Quantico actress was a vision in scarlet as she waltzed her way inside the 2016 Emmy Awards in a Jason Wu one-sleeve dress.
Sarah Paulson
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story star took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie in 2016 while donning a long-sleeve, fully embellished Prada gown with a plunging neckline.
Mandy Moore
The This Is Us actress pulled all the stops in a ruffled marigold Prabal Gurung gown, which gave off a stylish vintage vibe.
The 2017 Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air live on CBS on Sept. 17.
For more show-stopping Emmy looks, see below!